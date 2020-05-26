West Bengal Govt Issues SOPs For Domestic Air Travel Ahead of Flight Resumption on May 28, Here Are The Details

Kolkata Airport (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, May 26: The West Bengal government issued guidelines for domestic air travel on Tuesday ahead of the resumption of flights in the state from May 28. According to the guidelines, all passengers will have to submit self-declaration forms on arrival and monitor their health for 14 days. In case the passengers develop any symptoms, they will inform the local medical officer or state call centre for medical intervention.

All passengers will have to undergo health screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to board the plane. Samples would be collected for all symptomatic passengers. For this, they will be taken to the nearest healthcare facility. Domestic Flights Resume Across India From Today; Check State-Wise Quarantine Rules And SOPs For Passengers.

Here Are The Guidelines For Travel by Air:

Some of the other guidelines include for those having mild symptoms they will be asked to go for home and institutional isolation. Last week, when cyclone Amphan made its landfall in Kolkata it created havoc and huge damage to properties. Kolkata Airport was also not spared from the wrath of Amphan. Reportedly, some parts of the airport got inundated with rainwater due to Amphan and few areas were damaged as well.

The state government, therefore, requested MoCA to defer resumption of flights from Kolkata Airport. The airport will handle 20 flights per day from May 28. Flights in other states resumed from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The government has placed various restrictions for fliers this time, from the limit on the number of luggage which one can carry to making Aarogya App download compulsory, web check-in mandatory and the other security check-in arrangements, which needs to be kept in mind.