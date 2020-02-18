West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exam 2020: Bengali Paper Reportedly Leaked on Social Media Despite State Govt Snapping Internet in Several Areas

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo Credits: PTI)

West Bengal, February 18: Madhyamik Pariksa or 10th board examinations started in the state from today. The state government in order to ensure that no question paper leak takes place this year suspended internet connection in 50 community blocks across 9 districts. However, according to local reports, today's Bengali question paper got leaked on social media. Though nothing has been confirmed until now, if it is true then it would surely put a question mark on the efforts taken to control board question paper leaks. More details on this news would be received after 3 pm once the students come out of their respective exam centres.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had sought the Centre's help to control possible question paper leak. According to a Hindustan Times report, the internet would remain suspended on all the days when Madhyamik examinations would take place. Providers of both mobile and broadband internet services have been asked to suspend operations from 11.30 am to 3 pm on the exam days. West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exam 2020: State Govt Suspends Internet For 3.5 Hours in 50 Blocks to Control Paper Leaks, Check Where Net Will be Snapped on All Exam Days.

The areas where the net would remain suspended are-Malda, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, Alipurduar and West Burdwan. Other than snapping the internet, special care has been taken to ensure that no staff and invigilator carry their cell phones or smartwatches inside the examination hall.