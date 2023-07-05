Kolkata, July 5: West Bengal’s borders with Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will be sealed ahead of the July 8 panchayat polls in the state, according to a decision taken by the state police. A decision to this effect was taken to prevent anti-social elements from the other states crossing over to the poll-bound state with arms and explosives.

Before every election there are instances of anti-social elements importing huge quantities of arms and explosives especially from Munger in Bihar, which is traditionally notorious as the hub for illegal arms manufacturing, a senior official of the state police said. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Home Ministry Confirms Deployment of Additional Central Forces for Polls on July 8.

Although it is not yet clear till when these inter- state borders will remain sealed, state police sources said that in all probability this will continue till the elections results are announced.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had always been vocal about the opposition parties bringing in anti-social elements from neighbouring states before any important event and creating tension in the state.

The ruling party has especially targeted BJP on this count. The Munger- theory surfaced this year after the clashes over Ram Navami processions this year when the Trinamool alleged that individuals from Munger came with arms to participate at the procession. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: 50% Central Security Personnel in Each Booth, Directs Calcutta High Court to Nodal Officers.

In fact, recently West Bengal Police and Bihar Police have initiated a coordinated approach in taking action against such inter-state arms smuggling rackets.

Information had been exchanged between the authorities of the two state police forces on this count.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).