Kolkata, November 22: The police arrested six persons, including four minors, in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a teenage girl in East Burdwan of West Bengal, a senior police official said on Saturday. According to the police, a case has been registered against the arrested under Sections 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "The matter is very sensitive as a minor was sexually assaulted by a group of six. Out of the four are minors," a senior officer of East Burdwan district police stated, confirming the swift action taken based on the victim's family complaint.

"We have to carefully conduct the entire investigation, and based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, a case was registered against the six accused. They were arrested and produced in a court yesterday (Friday). Further investigation in the case is on," the officer said. According to the police, the POCSO court sent two of the accused into police custody for ten days. The four minors were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. According to the police, investigators are also examining the role of the distant relative, and he may be questioned if the inquiry requires it. West Bengal Shocker: Odisha Student Gang-Raped Outside Private Medical College in Durgapur, Accused at Large.

According to police sources, the shocking incident occurred when the teenage girl had gone out of her house along with a distant relative at around 9:30 p.m. last Monday. Two of the accused allegedly attacked them, and they forcibly dragged them to a bamboo grove. It is learnt that the four minor accused were present there when the girl was allegedly gang-raped. West Bengal Shocker: Man Arrested for Repeated Sexual Assault of 14-Year-Old Daughter at Home in Usthi of South 24 Parganas District.

The accused threatened the girl's relative, who accompanied her, and asked her to leave the spot. After the incident, the accused also warned the victim not to inform her family about what had happened, the police said. A few days later, the family grew suspicious after noticing the minor in a distraught state. When they questioned her closely, she narrated the entire incident. On Thursday, a formal complaint was lodged at the police station, naming all six accused. On Friday, the police arrested the accused and produced two of them in court.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

