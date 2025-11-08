Kolkata, November 8: In a shocking incident, the police arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter multiple times at their home in the Usthi area of South 24 Parganas district, following a complaint by the girl’s mother. The arrest of the accused father, identified as Ashadul Sheikh, happened after the police raided Najra village in the Deula area on Saturday, prompting a significant reaction among the local residents.

Additional Superintendent of police for the Diamond Harbour Police District, Mithun Kumar Dey, confirmed the arrest of the accused to media persons on Saturday. "We have arrested the accused father, Ashadul Sheikh, who sexually assaulted his minor daughter multiple times under coercion," Dey stated, adding that the arrest was made with assistance from the Diamond Harbour Inspector-in-Charge. "A case has been registered against the father based on the complaint. Investigation is on," he added. Krishnagiri Shocker: Woman Kills 5-Month-Old Baby for Lesbian Partner in Tamil Nadu; Both Arrested After Police Find Intimate Photos and Videos of Same-Sex Couple on Phone

According to sources in the Usthi police station, a minor girl accused her father of raping her multiple times in Najra village of Deula area after finding her alone in their house. The incident came to light approximately 15 days ago when the girl's mother became suspicious after observing her daughter crying alone at home, according to family sources. Upon asking, the minor girl disclosed that her father had sexually assaulted her repeatedly when she was alone in their house. Following this, the victim's mother filed a written complaint with the Usthi police station, leading to the immediate action. Hooghly Shocker: Youth Beaten to Death in West Bengal for Eating 3 Boiled Eggs During Social Gathering; One Held.

Based on the complaint, police swiftly arrested the accused. Meanwhile, the minor victim was rescued with the help of the Diamond Harbour Women's Police Station and underwent a medical examination at the Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital. Local residents and the victim's mother have demanded strict punishment for the accused father, emphasising the gravity of the crime.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

