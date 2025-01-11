Kolkata, January 11: A woman died and four others were critical after the delivery of babies at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, with family members of the deceased alleging that her demise was due to the administration of expired Ringer's Lactate on the intravenous (IV) fluid, officials said on Saturday. The death of the woman at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) triggered a protest by workers of the Left parties and the Congress outside the health facility on Saturday.

The family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with the Kotwali Police Station, alleging that the hospital authorities were responsible for the woman's death, the officials said. The woman died on Friday at the state-run facility after delivery of her baby on Wednesday, they said. After the death of the woman and the deterioration of the health condition of four others, the state government has formed a 13-member panel to investigate the matter, a senior official said.

"A woman died at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital and a few others are also critical. The family members have alleged that the Ringer's Lactate (RL) administered on the intravenous (IV) fluid has expired. We have received complaints from the husband of the deceased and the family members of four other patients. An investigation has been initiated," the state health department official told PTI. Lactated Ringer's injection is used to replace water and electrolyte loss in patients with low blood volume or low blood pressure.

The samples of the RL have been collected and a report from the drug control is awaited, another official said. "Once we get the report, the matter will be clear," he said. The baby delivered by the deceased woman is still admitted to the MMCH, the official said. The investigating team of the health department reached the hospital this morning and held meetings with the authorities concerned, another official said.

During the protest, supporters of the Left parties and the Congress attempted to enter the hospital to meet the 13-member probe team but were stopped by the police. They held posters aloft and raised slogans against the state government, alleging that the woman died due to the negligence of the hospital authorities. They also held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the health portfolio, responsible for the woman's death.