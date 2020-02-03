West Bengal Shocker: Woman Teacher Thrashed For Opposing Forcible Land Acquisition, TMC Suspends Member Who Led Assault

Screengrab of video of assault (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, February 3: In a shocking incident, a group of men allegedly led by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Amal Sarkar thrashed a female teacher for opposing forcible acquisition of her land by the gram panchayat. The video of the assault showed the woman teacher, identified as Smritikona Das, being dragged on the road by men. She was tied at her knees with rope. Following the incident, the TMC suspended Amal Sarkar. West Bengal: BJP Office Set on Fire in Asansol, TMC Workers Blamed.

The TMC-ruled gram panchayat of Fata Nagar village sought land owned by Smritikona Das. She said that she had agreed to give up a piece of her land when the panchayat told her that the road being built in front of their house would be 12-feet wide. But when the panchayat allegedly decided to widen the road to 24 feet - which would mean the loss of much more land - she objected. On Friday, when the construction of the road started, Das protested.

In retaliation, Sarkar, who is vice president of the gram panchayat, along with other men allegedly attacked Das. In the viral video, Das in a maroon maxi can be seen being beaten, thrown to the ground. A man ties a rope around her knees and another group of people drag her by her arms over the earthen road. Her older sister Soma Das and happened to be on the spot was also dragged by men. West Bengal: TMC Worker Found Dead in East Burdwan, Body Retrieved From Pond.

Both women were rushed to a hospital. While Soma Das was released after first aid, Smritikona Das was released after treatment on Saturday. Their mother was also pushed when she attempted to save her daughters during the attack. After the matter came to light, TMC district chief Arpita Ghosh ordered the suspension of Sarkar from his office.