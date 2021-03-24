New Delhi, March 24: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde has recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor, reports said today. CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23 this year. Justice NV Ramana, who is the most senior judge in the Supreme Court after CJI Bobde, will take over as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24. Justice Ramana has tenure till August 26, 2022. SC Closes Proceedings on SCBA Plea Against SOP for Hybrid Hearing, Lawyers' Body to Write to CJI.

Justice Bobde was sworn in as the 47th Chief Justice of India in November 2019, succeeding Justice (retired) Ranjan Gogoi. According to reports, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently wrote to CJI Bobde, seeking his recommendation for his successor. In his reply, CJI Bobde recommended justice Ramana's name. SC Collegium Approves Elevation of Four District Judges, Nine Advocates as Bombay HC Judges.

Who Is Justice NV Ramana?

Born on August 27, 1957, Justice NV Ramana comes from an agricultural family in Ponnavaram village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. He enrolled as an Advocate on February 10, 1983. He has practiced in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters, according to the Supreme Court's website.

Justice Ramana was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27 in 2000. He served as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013. He also served as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court before being elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2014.

Justice Ramana was part of a bench that ruled that the Chief Justice's office comes under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. He was also part of a bench that ruled that suspension of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir should be reviewed immediately.

