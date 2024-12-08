Gurgaon, December 8: In what seems to be the most expensive high-rise apartment deal in Delhi NCR, Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd has purchased a 16,290-square-foot penthouse in Gurgaon’s DLF Camellias for a staggering INR 190 crore. This sale, registered on December 2, sets a new benchmark for property prices in the region, surpassing even Mumbai’s top-tier real estate. The price per square foot in this deal is a record INR 1.82 lakh on carpet area, far outstripping Mumbai’s luxury properties, which are priced around INR 1.36 lakh per square foot.

According to a report by Times of India, this deal has redefined the luxury real estate market in India, highlighting the growing demand for ultra-premium properties in Delhi NCR. The apartment was purchased by Info-x Software Tech Pvt Ltd, led by director Rishi Parti, who paid INR 13 crore in stamp duty for the deal. Experts note that this transaction has set a new price per square foot record, especially considering it was calculated based on carpet area, unlike Mumbai, where property prices are typically calculated on super area. ‘Gurgaon Is Not for Beginners’: Delivery Agent Swims to Safety After Getting Trapped in Huge Sinkhole As Portion of Basai Road Caves in Following Heavy Rainfall in Gurugram, Viral Video Surfaces.

Propequity founder-CEO Samir Jasuja highlighted the significance of the sale, noting that the deal has far surpassed Mumbai’s luxury real estate market in terms of price per square foot. The deal also marks a significant shift in the region’s real estate landscape, with the Gurgaon property outperforming Mumbai’s priciest locations. According to industry experts, the record price of INR 1.82 lakh per square foot is a clear indication of the region’s growing appetite for ultra-luxury housing. Saffron BPO Gurgaon Ghost Story: Who Is Rose? Know the Terrifying Story of Haunted Call Center Office Where a Dead Girl Worked for 6 Months Before Her Mysterious Disappearance.

This record-breaking deal comes amid a post-COVID real estate boom, where Delhi NCR has emerged as a key player in India’s luxury property market. The region continues to see high demand for premium residential units, with DLF Camellias being one of the most expensive condominium complexes in the area. Additionally, DLF’s upcoming Dahlias project, located nearby, has already attracted significant interest, with over 100 apartments sold during its pre-launch phase.

