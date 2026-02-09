Kanpur, February 9: Several people were injured after a speeding Lamborghini car allegedly driven by the son of a tobacco businessman rammed into pedestrians and a motorcycle rider on the VIP Road in Kanpur, officials said. According to police, the incident took place on Monday when the luxury car hit a motorcycle rider and injured multiple pedestrians. The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station and further investigation is underway. Lamborghini Crash at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai: Luxury Car Skids out of Control, Rams Into Divider on Coastal Road; Gautam Singhania Shares Shocking Accident Video.

Business Tycoon's Son Rams Luxury Car into Pedestrians in Kanpur

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: The son of a tobacco businessman hit more than four people with his Lamborghini car. He hit a motorcycle rider and injured several pedestrians. The car involved in the accident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station. pic.twitter.com/ouwjRHYR0D — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

यूपी के कानपुर में महा अमीर बाप का बेटा आज अपनी महंगी गाड़ी लेम्बोर्गिनी से सड़क पर निकला. अमीरजादे के पीछे 1 गाड़ी बाउंसर भी चल रहे थे. रास्ते में अमीरजादे ने कई लोगों को टक्कर मारी. जब गाड़ी ठुक गई तो बाउंसर उतरे और अमीरजादे को निकालकर महंगे वाले अस्पताल ले गए. वहीं, पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/HavbvRgwnj — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) February 8, 2026

Speaking to ANI on Monday, an eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, described the incident and the aftermath, saying that the driver was taken away from the spot shortly after the accident. "A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident." Further details are awaited.

