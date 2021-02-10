Haryana, February 10: The Punjab and Haryana High Court passed an order in which it said that after a divorce, the wife is entitled to an increase in alimony if the husband’s salary increases during the period. According to a Zee News report, the order was passed by Justice HS Madan after dismissing a petition filed by a husband.

The Family Court had increased the wife’s interim allowance from Rs 20 thousand to Rs 28 thousand after the husband received a raise at work. The husband challenged the court asking how he could give the wife Rs 28 thousand. He had put forth his argument that his salary increased from Rs 95 thousand to Rs 1 lakh 14 thousand and after deductions, which sums up to Rs 92,175. Wife Not a Chattel, Husband Can't Force Her to Live with Him: Supreme Court of India.

The high court dismissed the case and made it clear that if the husband's salary increased, then the wife is also entitled to increased alimony. The husband's arguments were rejected on grounds that the High Court can only intervene in such a case when the order is against the law or is biased.

