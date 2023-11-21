Bankura/ Jajpur, November 20: Two persons allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal's Bankura and Odisha's Jajpur after India lost to Australia in the cricket World Cup final, officials said. Rahul Lohar, 23, took the extreme step near a cinema hall around 11 pm on Sunday in Beliatore police station area of Bankura, following India's six-wicket loss to Australia in Ahmedabad, they said.

Heartbroken by the result, he hung himself in his room, Lohar's brother-in-law Uttam Sur said, according to police. His body was sent to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital on Monday morning for post-mortem examination, a police officer said, adding, a case of unnatural death was registered. West Bengal: Heartbroken by India's Loss To Australia at ICC 2023 World Cup Final, 23-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide in Bankura.

In Odisha's Jajpur, another 23-year-old man was found hanging from the terrace of his house at Binjharpur area shortly after the match on Sunday night, police said. The deceased, Dev Ranjan Das, had been undergoing treatment for “emotional disorder syndrome”, his uncle told the police. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Title, Pat Cummins and Teammates Celebrate With CWC Trophy After Beating India in Final (Watch Video).

After India lost the final, he left home in despair, the family member said. “We have registered an unnatural death case, and are awaiting the autopsy report,” said Indramani Juanga, Officer-in-Charge of Jari Outpost.