Lucknow, June 5: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an 'Elder Line 14567' service to rescue aged destitute and help them find shelter in old age homes.

The initiative is the brain child of minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare, Asim Arun, who had earlier headed the emergency helpline 112 as an additional director general of police. Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Government Launches ‘Matrubhoomi Yojana’ for Migrants To Help Develop Villages.

Arun said the aim of the helpline was to shift the destitute elderly to old age homes and the hotline has already been activated. "If you find such destitute elderly persons on a road side, bus station, railway station or any other place, you can share that information with elder line 14567. The department's team will reach the spot, and bring the elderly to an old age home with full respect," Arun said.

Pavan Kumar, director of the state's social welfare department, said at present there are 75 old age homes in Uttar Pradesh with one in each district. He said there are 6,053 residents in these homes, both male and female, who are spending the twilight years of their life with dignity. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rewards for Top Performing Civic Bodies To Improve Working and Encourage Mutual Competition.

"The residents are provided food, health facilities and entertainment facilities free of cost," he said. There are 118 residents in Bareilly, the highest, and 32 in Etah district, Kumar said. He said a doctor from the office of the chief medical officer does a health check-up of inmates once in 15 days.

An ambulance is also attached to every old age home for emergency needs, he added. "Recently, a group of 20 elders from Meerut old age home had gone to visit Akshardham temple in Delhi. A bus was arranged for them, and they returned from Delhi after having a picnic following the visit to the temple," he said.

Arun said that the state government has revised the breakfast allowance from Rs 75 to Rs 114 per day for the elderly people living in old age homes. In addition to this, the residents get Rs 2,500 each once in a year for new clothes, Rs 200 per month for additional medicines, and Rs 150 for entertainment, Arun said.

"Since the start of the helpline this week, 55 elderly persons have been rescued from roadside, bus stations, railway stations and other similar places. Of these, eight are from Mirzapur, five from Kushinagar, and the rest are from other districts," the minister said.

