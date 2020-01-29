AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Booked by Delhi Police Anti-Corruption Branch Over Misuse of Waqf Board Funds Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Amanatullah Khan with Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, January 29: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday was booked by the anti-corruption branch (ACB) of Delhi police over misuse of funds allotted to Waqf Board. Amanatullah Khan is the chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan is accused of misusing funds and doing irregular recruitment. This comes days ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital. Khan is contesting from Okhla.

Khan recently announced to give financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh each to the families of those killed during violent protests against the CAA. In a Facebook post, he claimed that several people were killed in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka's Mangaluru during protests against the CAA and NRC, due to "police bullets". He sought details of the people killed in the protests, saying their "sacrifices" will not be futile.

Khan was earlier booked by Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly inciting violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest. According to the FIR, all the riots and violent incidents in Ghaziabad over the past two-three days have happened on Khan's directions. The AAP MLA's name surfaced during the investigation in the violent protest in South-East Delhi's Jamia Nagar on December 15 last year. Two FIRs were registered him. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Supporters Booked for 'Assaulting' Man.

The case relates to arson, rioting, damage to government property and obstructing the government work in violence which broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.