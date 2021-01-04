Lucknow, January 4: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday sought to know from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when the COVID-19 will be provided to the poor and whether the vaccination will be done free of cost. Akhilesh Yadav, who recently said that he wouldn't get vaccinated, also said that the government should address if there are suspicions and doubts surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. Akhilesh Yadav Says 'Won't Get Vaccinated For Now, Cannot Trust BJP's Vaccine'.

"We want to know when the poor will get the vaccine? I would like to ask BJP that how long will it take them to give vaccine to the poor and whether it will be free or not," Akhilesh asked. "I or the Samajwadi party never questioned the experts, researchers or scientists. If there are suspicion or some doubts, it is the government's responsibility to clarify," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said. COVID-19 Vaccination in India Schedule: Who Will Get the Coronavirus Vaccine First in the Country? Dr Harsh Vardhan Lists Out Categories for Phase 1.

His remarks were in the context of his recent statement that he cannot trust "BJP's vaccine". "I do not trust the coronavirus vaccine given by the BJP. How can I believe in a vaccine given by the BJP? When our government comes to power in 2022, everyone in UP will get the vaccine for free," he had told reporters on January 2.

Akhilesh also claimed that there was no coronavirus outbreak in the country but the BJP had spread fear about it only to intimidate the opposition. Reacting to the SP leader's remarks, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Akhilesh was questioning the efforts of scientists and doctors and should therefore apologise.

