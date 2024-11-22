Arvind Kejriwal Kicks Off ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ Campaign Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Alleges BJP Wants To Stop All Free Facilities (Watch Video)

New Delhi, November 22: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign on Friday with an eye on the Delhi Assembly elections due to be held in February next year. Launching the campaign, Kejriwal said the party's district and booth-level office bearers will reach out to voters, distributing pamphlets about the free facilities ('revdis') provided by the AAP government. Delhi Assembly Elections a 'Dharamyudh' Like Mahabharata, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

"Our workers will hold 65,000 meetings across Delhi to make people understand what these free facilities mean and how only AAP can provide these," the former chief minister said. He said the government is providing free electricity, water, healthcare, education, bus rides for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly. "Another 'revdi' -- a monthly Rs 1,000 assistance for women in Delhi -- will be started soon," the AAP supremo said. Anil Jha Joins AAP: Former BJP MLA Joins Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Welcomed by Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

दिल्ली की जनता करेगी मुफ़्त की 6 रेवड़ियों की रक्षा💯 1️⃣ 24 घंटे मुफ़्त बिजली 2️⃣ मुफ़्त पानी 3️⃣ अच्छी और शानदार मुफ़्त शिक्षा 4️⃣ शानदार मोहल्ला क्लीनिक और सरकारी अस्पताल 5️⃣ महिलाओं को मुफ़्त बस यात्रा 6️⃣ बुजुर्गों को मुफ़्त तीर्थ यात्रा अब अगर बीजेपी दिल्ली में आ जाती है तो… pic.twitter.com/EM8VlNGXZU — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 22, 2024

He alleged that the BJP wants to stop all the free facilities in the national capital. "The BJP is in power in 20 states and not even in a single state do they provide any of these free 'revdis'. This is because they don't have the intention; only AAP knows how to provide these facilities," Kejriwal said. He further said that AAP workers will ask the voters what the BJP has done for Delhi in the last 10 years since "the national capital is a half-state and the central government has as many powers as we do". All the BJP has done in the past decade is to halt the AAP government's developmental works, Kejriwal added.