In a significant political development, former BJP MLA Anil Jha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday. His decision to switch allegiance was welcomed by Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of AAP and the former Chief Minister of Delhi, at a public event in the capital. The joining ceremony took place at the AAP headquarters, where Kejriwal extended a warm welcome to Jha into the party fold. Kejriwal. Kailash Gahlot Quits AAP, Resigns as Delhi Cabinet Minister; Read His Full Resignation Letters Here.

Watch: Former BJP MLA Anil Jha joins Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, welcomed by former CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/hmZNqNugHL — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2024

