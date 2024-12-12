AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, December 12, announced a monthly assistance of INR 1,000 under the Mahila Samman Yojana for women in Delhi. Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal also said that if the AAP comes to power again in Delhi, the amount will be raised from INR 1,000 to INR 2,100. "The proposal to give monthly assistance of INR 1,000 to women has been passed by the Delhi Cabinet today," Kejriwal announced. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Delegation Meets EC Over ‘Mass Voter Deletion’ Issue, Says BJP ‘Conspiring To Delete Voters’ Name’.

Delhi Women To Get INR 1,000 Monthly Under Kejriwal Mahila Samman Yojana

