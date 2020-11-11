Assembly elections in Bihar witnessed a neck to neck contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress Left parties. The BJP-led NDA managed to defeat the grand alliance in these elections. The country will also witness a high voltage political drama in 2021 as three states - West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, will go for polls next year. Amit Shah Takes Dig at Mamata Banerjee, Urges People to Give Chance to BJP in 2021.

The BJP will try to come to power in all these states. Notably, the BJP had a dismal performance in all these states in previous assembly elections. In West Bengal, the saffron party will face competition from the ruling Trinamool Congress and Left parties. In Kerala, the BJP has to face the ruling- Communist Party of India (Marxist). Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) downplayed any possibility of an alliance with the saffron party. Amit Shah Arrives in West Bengal for 2-day Visit.

West Bengal: West Bengal will go to polls in April-May next year. In 2016, the TMC had won 211 seats out of 293. Meanwhile, the Congress bagged 44, and the BJP had to settle for only three seats. CPM had won 26 seats.

Kerala: The assembly elections in Kerala will also take place in May next year. In 2016, the CPIM had won 59 seats out of 140. Meanwhile, CPI bagged 19 seats. The Congress emerged as the second-largest party. However, the saffron party has only one MLA in the Kerala Assembly.

Tamil Nadu: Elections in Tamil Nadu are likely to take place in April or May. At present, the ruling AIADMK has 124 MLAs in 234 Member assembly. The main opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has 97 MLAs, while the Congress has seven. The BJP even failed to open an account in 2016 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

In the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections 2020, the NDA managed to retain power in the state. The NDA comprising the BJP, the Janata Dal-United (JDU), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), won 125 seats out of 243. The Mahagathbandhan ended up with 110 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).