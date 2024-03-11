Patna, March 11: Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi along with four other candidates of Mahagathbandhan on Monday filed their nomination papers for the MLC election in Bihar. Three other candidates from RJD are -- Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Dr Urmila Thakur and Syed Faisal Ali. One candidate from CPI ML, Shashi Yadav, also filed the nomination.

Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan were present on the occasion. As per the election commission notification, the filing of nomination started on March 4 and Monday is the last date. The candidates can withdraw their names till March 14 and voting followed by the result will happen on March 21. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar MLC Elections 2024: BJP Announces List of Candidates for Legislative Council Polls, Check Full List

Three candidates from the BJP -- Mangal Pandey, Anamika Singh Patel and Lal Mohan Gupta -- will also file their nomination papers on Monday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Khalid Anwar under the JD(U) quota have already filed their nomination. 'Won't Leave Chhindwara in Any Condition': Kamal Nath Dismisses Reports of Contesting Lok Sabha Election 2024 From Jabalpur (Watch Video)

VIDEO | Bihar MLC elections: “It’s a moment of happiness. I want to congratulate the nominated candidates, out of which three are women,” says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi). The Bihar Legislative Council polls are scheduled to be held on March 21. (Full video… pic.twitter.com/VCT4L7gIlI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2024

The tenure of 11 MLCs -- Nitish Kumar JD(U), Rabri Devi (RJD), Shahnawaz Hussain (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha JD(U), Prem Chandra Mishra (Congress), Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM-S), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Ramchandra Purve (RJD), Khalid Anwar JD(U), Rameshwar Mahto JD(U) and Sanjay Paswan (BJP) will end in the first week of May this year.

