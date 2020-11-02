Patna, November 2: The election on Chiraia Vidhan Sabha seat will be held in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. Of the 243 seats in Bihar, 78 will go to polls in the third phase. Polling will be held on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. In Chiraia assembly constituency, the main electoral contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

A total of 24 candidates are in the fray. The sitting BJP MLA from Chiraia, Lal Babu Prasad Gupta has been renominated by his party. The RJD has declared Achchhelal Prasad as its candidate. For Chiraia seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 20. The scrutiny of nominations was conducted on October 21. The last date for withdrawal was October 23. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

The BJP has formed an alliance with the Janata Dal (United). As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP is fighting on 121 seats, while its ally JD(U) is contesting 122 seats. The RJD has formed Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance with the Congress and Left parties. The RJD is contesting 121 and its ally Congress has fielded candidates in 70 constituencies, leaving 29 seats for Left parties.

Polling for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28. Polling for the second phase will be held on November 3. After the third phase of polling on November 7, counting of votes will take place on November 10 and results will be declared on the same day.

