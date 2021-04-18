New Delhi, April 18: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cancelled his all public rallies for the upcoming phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. Rahul Gandhi also urged all the political leaders not to hold large public gatherings under the present COVID-19 situation.

The Congress leader in a tweet said, “In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances.”

In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2021

On Saturday, West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike of 7,713 coronavirus cases. Till now, 6,51,508 people have contracted COVID-19 in West Bengal. The death toll rose to 10,540 after 34 COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the state.

Gandhi cancelled all his public rallies in West Bengal a day after he lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Taking a jibe at the Centre, he had said that both funeral and burial grounds fulfilled, what was promised. The Congress leader has stepped up the attack on the government since Thursday after some hospitals reported a shortage of beds and ventilators.

Notably, the assembly elections in West Bengal are taking place in eight phases starting from March 27 till April 29. Till now, the voting has taken place in 180 Vidhan Sabha seats in five phases. Only three phases of the West Bengal Assembly Elections are left. The votes will be counted on May 2, and on the same day, results will be declared.

On Sunday, India reported a record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 1,77,150 with a record 1,501 new fatalities.

