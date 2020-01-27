Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Launches New Website welcomekejriwal.in to Reach Out to Voters Ahead of Polls

Delhi CM and AAP nation convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a website for 'one to one communication' with the voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

The website, www.welcomekejriwal.in, will allow the people to get to know about the works done in various areas, including water.

"I wanted to go to each house but it is not possible that I can visit 50 lakh houses. So I told my team about the wish and they suggested me a solution through technology," Kejriwal said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The interactive link will allow voters to see Kejriwal's recoded video messages.

People can select from seven options -- unauthorized colonies, infrastructure, education, health, women empowerment, electricity and water.

Kejriwal, on the home page, will ring the bell and people have to click on the welcome button to welcome him.

People can give feedback, "that will reach to me directly. Also, people can give suggestions and complaints to me," Kejriwal said.