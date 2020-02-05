Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Ram Temple Trust Announcement by PM Narendra Modi Not Violation of Model Code of Conduct, Says EC

File image of PM Narendra Modi outside Parliament (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced about the constitution of “Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra” in Parliament . After questions were raised on the timings of the PM Modi’s announcement in the view of Delhi Assembly Elections, the Election Commission reportedly said that there was no violation of the model code of conduct (MCC). Ayodhya Verdict: Filing Review Petition Challenging Supreme Court's Judgement Will Harm Hindu-Muslim Unity, Says Minority Panel Chief.

Senior EC official told The Times of India that these are only Delhi assembly election, so permission was not required to make the announcement regarding the setting up of “Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra” for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The EC official further added the permission should have been required in case of Lok Sabha Elections. Ayodhya Verdict: Full Text of Supreme Court Judgment in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi Title Dispute

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacting to PM Modi's announcement said that it could have been made after voting in Delhi. Owaisi said, "Session of Parliament will end on 11th February, the announcement could have come after 8th February. Seems like BJP is worried over Delhi

Earlier in the Day, while making an announcement regarding the construction of the trust, the Prime Minister said, “I am pleased to announce that a significant decision has been taken to follow the directives of the Supreme Court. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As per the direction of the top court, a proposal for a Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Tirth Kshetra has been passed by the cabinet.” Ayodhya Verdict: Seven of 10 Muslim Parties Decide to File Review Petition Against Supreme Court's Judgment.

PM Modi also said that as per the Supreme Court order, five-acre land would be given to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque. He further added that the Uttar Pradesh government had given its permission. He also thanked people for showing trust in the Supreme Court.

On November 9, 2019, the top court had awarded the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple. The court directed that a separate a five-acre land to be allocated to the Sunni Waqf Board at a prominent place in Ayodhya to build a mosque.