Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Where Are CCTVs And Wifi, BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda Asks Arvind Kejriwal

Jagat Prakash Nadda-Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, February 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his Aam Aadmi Party's promise to install CCTVs and Wifi across the national capital. Sharing a video of AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, promising CCTVs and free Wifi connections across Delhi, Jagat Prakash Nadda asked people if they think the ruling has fulfiled the two promises. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

"Kejriwal Ji, you promised to install Wifi and 15 lakh CCTV cameras. People are waiting for Wifi signal and CCTV even today. I want to ask you, do you see Wifi signal on your mobile phones? You (Arvind Kejriwal) should have done something in 5 years," Nadda tweeted with the video. Before Nadda, his predecessor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah cornered the Kejriwal government twice over the CCTV and Wifi promise.

JP Nadda Takes on Arvind Kejriwal:

केजरीवाल जी, आपने जनता से वादा किया था कि पूरी दिल्ली में Wi-Fi और 15 लाख CCTV कैमरा लगाएंगे। आज तक लोग WiFi के सिग्नल्ज़ और CCTV का इंतज़ार कर रहे है! मैं आपसे पूछता हूँ,आप जब दिल्ली मे घूम रहे है तो कितनी जगह आपके फ़ोन पर आपके Wifi का सिग्नल आता है। 5 साल में कुछ तो काम करते। pic.twitter.com/qHHlx7mp6R — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 4, 2020

On January 6 when the Election Commission announced dates for the Delhi assembly elections, Shah took a dig at Kejriwal saying, "People of Delhi are still looking for free WiFi, 1.5 million CCTV cameras, new colleges and hospitals." On January 23, Shah said that his mobile phone got discharged but he could not avail Wifi in Delhi. Shah's attacks were countered by CM Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Replying to Shah, Kejriwal said that his government has ensured that not just free wifi, but free battery charging was also available. "In Delhi, electricity up to 200 units is free," the Chief Minister said. Sisodia responding saying that the former BJP chief should keep his phone charged with the free electricity provided by the AAP government as Wifi cannot be used if the phone is off. Delhi is going for polls on February 8.