Ahmedabad, November 12: The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in which it promised to provide 10 lakh jobs, Rs 500 per LPG cylinder, 300 units of free electricity per month and Rs 3,000 allowance to unemployed people.

The grand old party, which has remained out of power in the state for more than two decades, also promised waiver of farm loans of up to Rs 3 lakh, free education from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation) and constitution of a committee to determine MSP (minimum support price) for each and every crop. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Releases Manifesto for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Vows to Implement Old Pension Scheme in State.

The manifesto was released by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is party's senior observer for Gujarat polls. "The Congress had sought opinion of hundreds of people in the state to prepare the manifesto," Gehlot said.

In the manifesto, the Congress also promised implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government service holders and removal of contract and outsourcing systems for government employees. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Workers, Leaders Unhappy With Leadership’s Selection of Candidates.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.