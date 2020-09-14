New Delhi, September 14: Rajya Sabha on Monday elected Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh as Deputy Chairman of the House. Harivansh Narayan Singh was chosen for the post of Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman after a voice vote. "I declare that Harivansh ji has been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha," Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election 2020: How The Upper House of Parliament Elects Deputy Chair.

Harivansh Narayan Singh defeated Manoj Kumar Jha in the election to Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman's post. Jha was supported by 12 opposition parties, including Congress. "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. "After becoming an MP, Harivanshi ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive," he added.

Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad also praised the newly-elected Deputy Chairman. "This is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties," Azad said after Singh was elected. The process of electing Deputy Chairman begins with a Rajya Sabha MP submitting a motion proposing the name of a colleague for the post.

BJP MP Jagat Prakash Nadda submitted a motion proposing Singh's name for the post of Deputy Chairman. The motion must be seconded by another Rajya Sabha MP. The motion proposing Singh's name for Deputy Chairman's post was seconded by BJP MP Thaawarchand Gehlot. Singh previously held the post till his term ended in April this year.

