New Delhi, June 20: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday reiterated India’s stand on the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh. In a stern message, the MEA said that China’s “untenable" claims with regard to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are not "acceptable”. The MEA said, “The position with regard to Galwan Valley area has been historically clear. Attempts by the Chinese side to now advance exaggerated and untenable claims with regard to LAC there aren't acceptable.” The ministry added that the Chinese are not in accordance with their own past position.

Responding to Chinese spokesperson's June 19 statement, the MEA also stated that the Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in all sectors of India-China border areas, including in Galwan Valley. The ministry in a statement said, “Indian troops abide by it scrupulously here, as they do elsewhere.” All-Party Meet: PM Narendra Modi Says China 'Neither Intruded Into Indian Territory Nor Occupied Any Post'.

MEA's Statement:

The position with regard to #GalwanValley area has been historically clear. Attempts by Chinese side to now advance exaggerated & untenable claims with regard to LAC there aren't acceptable. They aren't in accordance with China’s own past position: Ministry of External Affairs — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

It also rubbishes the claims of China that the violent face-off erupted because of the actions of the Indian Army along the LAC. The ministry stated, The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC. In fact, they have been patrolling this area for a long time without any incident. All infrastructure built by the Indian side is naturally on its own side of the LAC.” Sonia Gandhi Hits Out Modi Govt at All-Party Meeting, Says Nation 'Still in Dark' on India-China Border Face-Off.

China on June 19, claimed the whole of Galwan valley. It said that the Indian forces violated the June 6 understanding by crossing LAC and violently attacking Chinese soldiers. On the intervening night of June 15 and 16, the violent face-off took place between the Indian and Chinese troops. In the violent clashes, 20 Indian soldiers were martyrs. According to reports, 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or severely injured in the clashes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during the all-party meet on the Indo-Sino border dispute said that categorically rejected the charge that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troopers intruded into Indian Territory. He further claimed that no border post of Indian Army had been occupied.

