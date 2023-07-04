Bengaluru, July 4: Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Yediyurappa has said that his party and Janata Dal (S) led by H.D. Kumaraswamy "will fight together in the future". The senior leader while speaking to reporters here on Tuesday said, "Whatever Kumaraswamy was telling is absolutely true and I want to support his statement." Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa's Son BY Vijayendra Files Nomination From Shikaripura Constituency in Shivamogga.

The former Chief Minister also said that the BJP would conduct a statewide agitation if the Congress government did not fulfill its promises. He said that the BJP was not making any demands, but wanted the Congress government to fulfill the five promises they made to the people. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BS Yediyurappa Holds Meeting With CM Basavaraj Bommai, Others Leaders Ahead of Poll Results.

Yediyurappa said, "BJP will wait for one week for the Congress government to implement its five promises and if they don't , we will go across the state and conduct protests in all the districts against the government." Kumaraswamy in a separate statement said that there was an Ajit Pawar in the making in Karnataka, and added that after Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP, he feared same in Karnataka. The coming together of the BJP and JD(S) can lead to a major increase in the fortunes of the saffron party, especially in Old Mysore and Mandya areas.

