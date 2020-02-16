JP Nadda Slams Uddhav Thackeray Over Shiv Sena's 'Uncrealistic' Alliance With NCP And Congress, Urges People to Give BJP Full Majority in Next Maharashtra Elections

Jagat Prakash Nadda - Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, February 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday launched scathing attacks on the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Terming the alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress "unrealistic" and "unnatural", JP Nadda said the BJP never compromised with its ideology. This was his first attack on the Uddhav Thackeray government after taking over reins of the BJP. Uddhav Thackeray Interview to Saamana: BJP Formed Government With Separatists And Terrorists.

"When it comes to ideology, BJP didn't change its stand according to circumstances. Other parties changed their ideological stand on several occasions. We don't believe in politics of appeasement but are committed to 'sab ka sath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas'," Nadda told a gathering in Mumbai. It was an apparent dig at Thackeray's Shiv Sena that forged a post-poll alliance with ideological opponents the Congress and the NCP. Raj Thackeray's Hindutva Pitch Hardens Uddhav Approach, Shiv Sena Bats for Eviction of 'Muslim Infiltrators From Pakistan, Bangladesh'.

Nadda further attacked Thackeray, saying he won't react, because of his alliance with the NCP and the Congress, when Chhatrapati Shivaji and "Veer" Savarkar will be disrespected. "The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is an unrealistic and unnatural alliance. It's up to them how they run the government but the number of incidents of disrespecting Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar will increase, and the king here will remain merely a spectator," he said.

Urging people to give the BJP full majority, Nadda said: "We have to ensure that we do not need to forge an alliance with anyone in the future (in Maharashtra). It will be BJP versus other parties in the next polls. I can see that BJP will sweep the next election in the state." The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance fell apart after the Maharashtra assembly elections last year over Chief Minister's post. Shiv Sena then formed the government with the NCP and the Congress.

Thackeray broke alliance with the BJP, saying the saffron party did not keep its "promise" of giving Chief Minister's post to the Shiv Sena on a rotational basis. The BJP had maintained that no such agreement was made.