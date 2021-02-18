New Delhi, February 18: The Election Commission on Thursday announced bypolls to one Karnataka Legislative Council seat on March 15. The seat fell vacant after the death of Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson S.L. Dharme Gowda (64), who was found dead near a railway track at Gunasagara in Kadur taluk in December last year.

The Commission announced to conduct polling in the constituency on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The results will be declared after counting of votes on the same day at 5 p.m.

Gowda, who is suspected of committing suicide, passed away on December 28 last year. He was elected as an MLA from the Birur Assembly constituency the term of which was supposed to expire on June 17, 2024. Mohali Municipal Corporations Election Results 2021: Congress Wins 37 of 50 Seats in Civic Body Polls.

The Commision also announced other measures to be adopted during the election process under which notification for the polls will be declared on February 25, last date of filinbg nomination will be March 4, scrutiny of nominations will be done on March 5 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be on March 8.

Broad guidelines will be followed during the entire election process for all persons and every person shall wear face masks during every election related activity, the Commission said.

"Thermal scanning of all persons will be conducted at all the entry points. Sanitisers will also be made available at all locations. Social distancing shall be maintained as per the Covid-19 guidelines of the state government and the Ministry of Home Affairs," the poll panel said.

The Chief Secretary of Karnataka has been directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election, the Commission added.

