Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Narendra Modi's Statement on CAA, Says Speech Made by PM 'Untrue' & 'Protest-Worthy'

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, February 7: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday expressed his strong objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Kerala. The Kerala CM called the remark in the Rajya Sabha was 'untrue' and 'protest-worthy'.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Vijayan took to Twitter and wrote, "Kerala’s secular ethos is one that is opposed to all forms of communalism. Our secular state has the strength to fend off any sort of infiltrators in this movement as well." Kerala Budget 2020-21: Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Depicts Mahatma Gandhi’s Assassination On Cover of Budget Document, FM Thomas Isaac Defends It.

Here's the Tweet by Pinarayi Vijayan:

The statement of the Hon'ble Prime Minister about the protests in Kerala is untrue & protest worthy. Kerala's secular ethos is one that is opposed to all forms of communalism. Our secular State has the strength to fend off any sort of infiltrators in this movement as well. pic.twitter.com/8mktG6U7IF — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 7, 2020

The Kerala CM's statement arrives a day after PM Modi said in the Upper House that on one hand the Premier warned extremist elements infiltrating anti-CAA protests, while on other his party was supporting them in Delhi.

Earlier, PM had said, as Indian Express quoted, "The violence that happened was dubbed as right to agitation. Repeatedly, the Constitution was invoked. In its name, attempts are being made to cover up undemocratic activity. I can understand the compulsion of the Congress but our Left Front friends from Kerala should understand… they should have known… that Kerala’s Chief Minister has said extremists groups have a hand in agitations in Kerala. He had said it in the Assembly.”

Adding more, the PM had said while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, "Not just that. He had warned of strong action. Jis arajakta se aap Keral mei pareshan hain, uska samarthan aap Delhi mei ya desh ke anya hisson mei kaise kar sakte hain (the anarchy that is troubling Kerala, how can you support it in Delhi and other parts of the country)."

It is to be known that Kerala is the first state to pass resolution in the Assembly against CAA. Following this, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal governments have passed resolution against CAA in their state assembly.