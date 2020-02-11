Kirari Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Rituraj Singh Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Kirari Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 11: In Delhi, 70 assembly seats went to polls on February 8. The Kirari Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi saw a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress's ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The AAP fielded its sitting MLA Rituraj Singh who won the Kirari seat. Anil Jha, who lost the 2015 polls, re-contested as BJP candidate and suffered defeat again. The RJD nominated Md Riyazuddin Khan. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Apart from these three, eight more candidates were in the fray. The Election Commission issued notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Scrutiny of nominations was done on January 22. Candidates were allowed to withdraw nominations till January 24. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Three Reasons Why Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Won Despite BJP Resurgence.

Polling on all 70 assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, the AAP registered a historic victory, winning 67 seats. The BJP came a distant second with three seats, while the Congress and the RJD drew a blank. According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance as Chief Minister.