Kondli SC Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Kuldeep Kumar Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Kondli Assembly Constituency (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Kondli, February 11: AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar won from Kondi SC constituency. The Kondli Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi saw a major poll battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Koldli assembly constituency, a total of 11 candidates were in the fray whose fate was decided by nearly two lakh registered voters. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Arvind Kejriwal Addresses AAP Workers After Party's Thumping Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Says 'Dilli Waalon, I Love You'.

The BJP had declared Rajkumar Dhillion as its candidate, while Congress nominated Amrish Singh Gautam. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24.

Khichripur, Kalyanpuri, Kondli, Gharoli Extension, Gharoli Village, Mayur Vihar-III, New Kondli, Vasundhara Enclave, Dallupura Village, Gharoli Dairy Farms, DDA Janata Flats, DD Flats and Gazipur DDA Flat are some localities which fall under this constituency. Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, AAP came to power by winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The remaining three seats were secured by BJP. According to a survey by news agency IANS and Cvoter, AAP is likely to come to power as more than 50 percent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance.