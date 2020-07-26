Puducherry, July 26: In a rare praise for the Congress-led government in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi lauded the way in which the Budget was cleared amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bedi told the Assembly Speaker that she was appreciative of the urgency showed by the government and legislators in clearing monetary allocation amid the health crisis.

The L-G's remark came a day after an Assembly session was convened under a tree outside the Vidhan Sabha. The session was held outside the House as an MLA of the AIRNC, the main Opposition party, had tested positive for the contagious disease. Puducherry Assembly Holds Budget Session Under a Tree After MLA Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Update by ANI

I admire the way you all have shown determination in clearing the budget: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to Speaker VP Sivakolundhu, on the Assembly session that was held yesterday in the open outside Assembly hall, after an MLA tested positive for #COVID19. https://t.co/v7YyERzZQf pic.twitter.com/xrtGgV6w3p — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

The Assembly premises were shut for sanitation purpose. This compelled the Speaker VP Sivolokolundhu to call for a session outside the House. The proposal of Rs 9,000 Budgetary allocation laid down by Chief Minister Narayanasamy was cleared without any objection by the legislators.

"I admire the way you all have shown determination in clearing the budget," Bedi told the Speaker. Her praise for the government and legislators comes amid a constant tussle with the Chief Minister, with the latter accusing her of interfering in duties to be discharged by the legislature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).