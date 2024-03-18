New Delhi, March 18: BSP MP Sangeeta Azad, who represents Lalganj seat from Uttar Pradesh in the outgoing Lok Sabha, joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of several senior leaders of the ruling party. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS, BSP Enter Into Alliance, Mayawati’s Party to Contest on Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad Seats

The Dalit leader was inducted into the BJP by its national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and state BJP president Bhupendra Singh.

BSP MP Sangeeta Azad Joins BJP

#WATCH | BSP MP Sangeeta Azad, party leader Azad Ari Mardan and Supreme Court lawyer Seema Samridhi (Kushwaha) join the BJP, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/oaLN8Hg1Fo — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Lawyer Seema Kushwaha, who has been associated with legal cases involving women victims, also joined the party. Tawde said the BJP will give Azad full opportunity to make her contribution.