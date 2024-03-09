Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday, March 9 confirmed that her party will go solo for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Taking to X (formerly twitter), Mayawati reiterated, "BSP is fighting the Lok Sabha general elections on its own with full preparation and determination". She also warned about rumors of her forming an electoral alliance or a third front. "In such a situation, spreading rumors about forming alliance or third front etc. is gross fake and wrong news. Media should refrain from spreading such news". the post read. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases First List of 39 Candidates for LS Polls, Rahul Gandhi to Contest from Wayanad (Watch Video).

Mayawati Dismisses Rumours of BSP Forming Alliance:

1. बीएसपी देश में लोकसभा का आमचुनाव अकेले अपने बलबूते पर पूरी तैयारी व दमदारी के साथ लड़ रही है। ऐसे में चुनावी गठबंधन या तीसरा मोर्चा आदि बनाने की अफवाह फैलाना यह घोर फेक व गलत न्यूज़। मीडिया ऐसी शरारतपूर्ण खबरें देकर अपनी विश्वसनीयता न खोए। लोग भी सावधान रहें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 9, 2024

