Bhopal, April 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on April 24 and will address three back-to-back public rallies in the state.

PM Modi will address an election rally in the Sagar Lok Sabha seat, following which, he will reach Harda (Betul LS seat) and then attend a roadshow in Bhopal. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Says Country Believes New Journey into Future Will Begin from Elections (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabah MP Vivek Tankha said that the BJP has asked schools and parents to send children to attend PM Modi's rally. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress and INDIA Bloc, Says ‘Action Against Corruption Will Speed Up in Third Term of My Government’.

"BJP is pressuring private and government schools and parents to sens their children to attend PM Modi's roadshow in Bhopal which is unfair," Vivek Tankha said.

