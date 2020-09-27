Bhopal, September 27: The Congress on Sunday issued a list of nine candidates for the upcoming by-election to Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Congress has given a ticket to Panjanj Upadhyaya from Joura assembly constituency, Ajab Kushwaha from Sumawali, Satish Sikarwar from east Gwalior and Hariballabh Shukla from Pohri. Bypolls 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting For Bye-Elections for 1 LS and 64 Assembly Seats to be Announced After Review Meeting on September 29.

Other prominent candidates who will contest bye-elections on Congress ticket are – Kanhaiya Ram Lodhi from Mungaoli, Parul Sahu from Surkhi, Uttam Raj Narain Singh from Mandhata, Abhishek Singh from Badnawar and Rakesh Patidar from Suwasara. The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh for 27 assembly seats will take place with Bihar Assembly elections 2020. However, the Election Commission will announce the dates for a by-election in Madhya Pradesh and other states, including Karnataka.

Congress issues list of nine candidates for the upcoming by-election to Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Earlier this month, the Congress announced its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh bye-elections. Among the 64 vacant assembly seats, 27 are in Madhya Pradesh. Most of these 27 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in March this year after, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the post reducing the strength of the assembly to 230. A political crisis erupted in Madhya Pradesh on March 10, after Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered resigned from the grand old party.

