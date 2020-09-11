Bhopal, September 11: Congress on Friday released the first list of 15 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections. Notably, bypolls will be held in Madhya Pradesh for 27 assembly seats. Among the prominent candidate whom the Congress has given tickets, include Ravinder Singh Tomar from Dimani, Satyaprakash Shekharwar from Ambah SC, Mevaram Jatav from Gohad SC, Sunil Sharma from Gwalior and Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal from Bamori. Kamal Nath Resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM Ahead of Floor Test, Congress Loses Another State.

Other prominent candidates who will contest bye-elections on Congress ticket are – Vishwanath Singh Kunjam from Annupur ST, Vipin Wankhede from Agar SC and Premchand Guddu from Sanwer SC assembly seat. Bye-election in Madhya Pradesh is likely to take place along with Bihar Assembly elections. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Takes Oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister For Fourth Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

List of 15 Candidates Announced by The Congress:

Congress releases names of candidates for by-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/nokTM4I1nV — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in March this year after, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the post reducing the strength of the assembly to 230. A political crisis erupted in Madhya Pradesh on March 10, after Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered resigned from the grand old party. On March 20 Kamal Nath resigned from the Chief Minister’s post. BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as the MP chief minister.

