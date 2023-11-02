Singrauli, November 2: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday skipped a summon by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and held a roadshow in Waidhan. The Delhi chief minister urged the people of Madhya Pradesh to vote for his party in the coming assembly polls and said that he was not sure whether he would be in jail or out when the results are declared but expected the people to show faith in AAP like they did in Delhi and Punjab.

"Just like the people of Delhi and Punjab voted for the AAP, the people of Madhya Pradesh will also do the same in the coming days. I don't know whether I will be in jail or somewhere else on the day of counting, but everyone should say that Arvind Kejriwal came to Singrauli and we gave him a historic victory," AAP national convenor said while addressing a roadshow in Waidhan.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also accompanied Arvind Kejriwal in the roadshow held at Waidhan in MP's Singrauli district. Earlier today, the Delhi CM demanded that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) withdraw its notice summoning him for questioning, claiming that it was "illegal and politically motivated". The ED had summoned the Delhi chief minister for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Defying ED Summons, Arvind Kejriwal Takes Part in Election Roadshow in Singrauli.

Arvind Kejriwal Election Rally in Singrauli

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "...Just like the people of Delhi and Punjab did charisma, the people of Madhya Pradesh will do charisma in the coming days... I don't know whether I will be in jail or somewhere else on the day of… pic.twitter.com/k5Hbg3DZCn — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

"The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which is to say the least is vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law," Kejriwal stated in his letter to the ED. He further alleged that the said summons appears to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations.

"Simultaneous to the summons, in the afternoon of 30.10.2023, BJP leaders started making statements that soon I would be summoned and arrested. By the evening of that day, I received your summons. It is thus apparent that the said summons was leaked to select BJP leaders to malign my image and reputation and has been issued at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre," his letter read. Delhi Liquor Policy Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal Avoiding ED Shows He Is Guilty, Says BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case. However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year. Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

