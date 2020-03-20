Madhya Pradesh Floor Test: Will Prove Majority, Have 'Formula 5' With Us, Says Congress Leader PC Sharma

Congress leader PC Sharma (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, March 20: Ahead of the special session of Madhya Pradesh assembly where a floor test is expected, State Public Relations Minister PC Sharma said Chief Minister Kamal Nath will prove majority in the House. PC Sharma's statement came amid reports that Kamal Nath would resign ahead of the floor test. Speaking to reporters, Sharma said the Congress has "formula 5" and the Kamal Nath government will survive the floor test. Congress Not Afraid of Floor Test in Madhya Pradesh, Will Abide by Speaker’s Decision, Says Minister PC Sharma.

"We will prove the majority. We have 'formula 5' with us. Revelations will be done at 12 noon," Sharma was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. The Chief Minister will hold a press conference at 12 noon. The Congress minister further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of poaching their legislators. "This time they (BJP) didn't do horse-trading, they indulged in elephant trading," Sharma alleged. Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Will Kamal Nath Government Survive Floor Test? Know The Number Game Between Congress And BJP.

"It will be revealed how Pohari MLA Suresh Dhakad's daughter has committed suicide in Shivpuri. It will be revealed how Kurwai MLA was not allowed to go even when his nephew died. This is the heights of hunger for power," he added. On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered a floor test for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state and asked to complete the proceedings before 5 pm.

At present, the arithmetic of the assembly seems to be in favour of the BJP, especially after Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati accepted the resignation of 16 more Congress MLAs on Thursday night. The Legislative Assembly has 230 MLAs, of which 24 seats are vacant. A majority in the House of 206 MLAs will require the support of 104 MLAs. The BJP has 107 MLAs, and Congress 92.

The Congress has the support of the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and Independent MLAs, which totals up to 99. The Kamal Nath government slipped into a crisis shortly after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined BJP.