Madhya Pradesh: Hardeep Singh Dang, One of Four Absconding Congress MLAs, Resigns From State Legislative Assembly

Hardeep singh Dang (Photo Credits: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal, March 5: In a setback to Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Hardeep Singh Dang on Thursday tendered his resignation from the post of Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). In his resignation to speaker NP Prajapati, Dang mentioned that none of the ministers was ready to work with the “corrupt” government. Madhya Pradesh Congress Infighting: Ajay Singh Says His Voice Not Being Heard by Kamal Nath Government.

Dang was among the four Congress MLA who went missing from the state earlier this week. The MLAs were traced to villas near Whitefield in Bengaluru. According to reports, these MLAs were living in thee villas since Wednesday afternoon. Their mobiles were also switched off. Madhya Pradesh: No Offer From BJP, Still With Kamal Nath, Say SP and BSP MLAs.

ANI's Tweet:

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang has tendered his resignation from the post of Member of Legislative Assembly. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/sKqGi34YYX — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that he had not received information about Dang's resignation. Nath said, "I have not yet received any letter from him or discussed the matter in person. Until I meet him personally, making comments over it will not be appropriate."

ANI's Tweet:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath: I have received information about Hardeep Singh Dang's resignation. I have not yet received any letter from him or discussed the matter in person. Until I meet him personally, making comments over it will not be appropriate. (file pic) https://t.co/mnHKrOizfe pic.twitter.com/JY2G0hJ0zL — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of horse-trading as 10 of its MLAs went missing earlier this week. The party tracked six of its MLA from Gurugram. Senior Congress leader and former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh alleged that the BJP was trying to destabilise the MP government. He said that by offering Congress MLAs Rs 25 to 35 crores each. However, the saffron party denied such claims.

In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress has 114 MLAs, while the BJP has 107 legislators in 230-member assembly. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has two MLAs, and the Samajwadi has one legislator in the assembly. Meanwhile, SP MLA Rajesh Shukla and BSP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha on Thursday said that they had not received any offer from the BJP to switch sides and were still backing the Kamal Nath government.