Mumbai, January 7: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his detractors see him in their dreams despite stealing the party's name and symbol and also know the people of Maharashtra are with him. The former chief minister was addressing supporters at his residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra in the western part of the metropolis. "Despite stealing my party's name and symbol, detractors see me in their dreams. They know Uddhav Thackeray is not alone, all of Maharashtra is with him," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

"Love and affection are not for sale. These emotions cannot be purchased," Thackeray asserted. Referring to some political workers rejoining Shiv Sena (UBT) in Ulhasnagar, part of Thane district, which is a stronghold of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said the battle ahead was but struggles can be overcome with all loyalists sticking together and fighting. Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Dubs Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray As ‘Anti-Development’

Speaking on the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Thackeray said that day he would offer prayers at Kalaram Temple in Nashik and perform 'maha aarti' on the banks of Godavari river. He also said he would tour Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by Shrikant Shinde, the son of CM Shinde. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be a Game-Changer for Maharashtra’s Prosperity, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics)

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Shinde and several MLAs revolted, bringing down the MVA government under Thackeray. Shinde's outfit was given the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol by the Election Commission of India.