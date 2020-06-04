Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, Afflicted by Covid-19, Discharged From Hospital

Ashok Chavan| (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Mumbai, June 4: Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who was afflicted by Covid-19, has been cured and discharged from hospital, here on Thursday, a party official said. The senior Congress leader and ex-chief minister was detected Covid-19 positive, but asymptomatic, on May 24 at his native place Nanded and shifted to a private hospital in Mumbai the following day.

After completing the treatment, Chavan was given a discharge by the hospital here on Thursday afternoon but he will remain at home for further quarantine as per the treatment protocols. Ashok Chavan, Who Tested COVID-19 Positive, Joins Congress' #SpeakUpIndia Campaign From Mumbai Hospital, Shares Video.

He was the second cabinet member after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was infected by Covid-19 in April, sending shock waves in political circles and the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance government.

Awhad spent a stint in home quarantine, but later was shifted to a hospital for full treatment and after discharge was again isolated at his house before he resumed his ministerial responsibilities late in May.