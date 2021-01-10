Karnal, January 10: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday reacted sharply after farmers allegedly ransacked the venue of his event in Karnal. Manohar Lal Khattar pointed finger at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni for the vandalism which eventually led to the cancellation of the CM's event. He also said the Congress and Left parties are behind farmers' agitation. Farmers Allegedly Go on Rampage at Venue of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Event in Karnal, Stage Vandalised.

"Administration had spoken to their (protesting farmers) people yesterday. They had agreed to hold a symbolic protest but no agitation. Trusting them, the administration had made all preparations. Over 5,000 people were present at the event today. But some youth failed to keep their promise," Khattar said. "Our nation has a strong democracy where everyone has freedom of expression. We never stopped statements of these alleged farmers and leaders," he added. Farmers Agitation: Will Continue to Sit Here if Govt Doesn't Accept Demands, Says Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers Ransack Venue of Manohar Lal Khattar's Event in Karnal:

Karnal: Helipad damaged, venue vandalised in Kaimla village where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat today. Protesting farmers had gathered here & were dispersed by Police, using tear gas shells. CM's Kisan Mahapanchayat has been cancelled. https://t.co/xDTHDqtFA2 pic.twitter.com/1WyqGD4UGm — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

Khattar's "Kisan Mahapanchayat" was cancelled after agitating farmers vandalised the venue at Kaimla village in Karnal. Protesting farmers also damaged stage and helipad where the Chief Minister was scheduled to land. "It is not right to obstruct anyone who wants to speak. I don't think people will tolerate violation of provisions given by Dr BR Ambedkar," Khattar said.

Haryana CM Reacts:

Today's incident gave a message to people, bigger than what I'd intended to give. These people have defamed the farmers because a farmer doesn't have such nature. A farmer can be less educated or simple but he's sensible: Haryana CM on protest at his scheduled Kisan Mahapanchayat pic.twitter.com/2TUyg7X33a — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

"If I have to hold someone responsible for this, then a video of Gurnam Singh Chaduni has been circulating since the day before yesterday wherein he had tried to instigate people. They are getting exposed. I think Congress and Communist parties have a major role behind these agitations," the Chief Minister asserted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).