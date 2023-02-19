Kolkata, February 19: Nagaland is set to go to poll within few days along with the state of Meghalaya. The voting for the 60-member Nagaland assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27. The counting of the votes will take place on March 2, 2023. The term of the current assembly elected in 2018 will expire on March 12.

Nagaland is currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) coalition government with Neiphui Rio serving as the Chief Minister of the northeastern state. Assembly Elections 2023: 20 Folds Increase in Seizures of Drugs, Liquor, Cash to Induce Voters in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

In the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023, though two parties of the ruling coalition, BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), have forged a pre-poll alliance with the NDPP is fighting on 40 seats and BJP on the rest 20, the BJP will certainly try to increase their electoral footprint. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: BJP to Deploy Top Guns, Led by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for Campaining.

The (Naga People's Front) NPF is likely to contest against the NDPP-BJP alliance in more than 40 seats, however, it has made it clear that it would not hesitate to join the government again in the interest of the final solution. With the Nagaland assembly elections 2023 just days away, we take a look at the candidates of the various parties contesting the polls in the state.

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of BJP and NDPP Candidates:

🔥Nagaland Election：BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) have forged a pre-poll alliance. The NDPP is fighting on 40 seats and BJP on the rest 20, 27 Congress Candidates also in the race for the 60 seats. Check below 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 #nagaland #election pic.twitter.com/QpcrSGGcTw — Sara Silva (@SaraSil39636921) February 17, 2023

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of NPF Candidates:

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Congress Candidates:

The CEC of Congress has selected the following candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Nagaland.#NagalandElections2023 pic.twitter.com/dK1MHK61uv — Naga Hills (@Hillsnaga) February 4, 2023

The Nagaland Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 27, 2023, and results will be declared on March 2.

