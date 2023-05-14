Bengaluru, May 14: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began at a private hotel on Sunday to discuss government formation with leaders expected to elicit their views on the Karnataka Chief Ministerial candidate. Mallikarjun Kharge to Decide New Karnataka CM: Congress Legislature Party Leader to Be Decided by AICC President

Earlier, the Congress central observers, along with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal held a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar.

Congress Legislature Party Meeting

#KarnatakaPolitics Congress legislature party meeting to discuss on electing their CM's candidate in Bengaluru on Sunday pic.twitter.com/sS3YxVtR5J — Ashwini M Sripad/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದ್🇮🇳 (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) May 14, 2023

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge had deputed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader. Congress scored a thumping win in the May 10 Assembly polls as it secured 135 seats while the outgoing BJP bagged only 66.