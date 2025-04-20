New Delhi, April 20: BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey has launched a scathing attack on the former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi, saying that "he was not an election commissioner, but a Muslim commissioner". Dubey cited the case of Jharkhand's Santhalpargana, where the maximum number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters during his tenure. Dubey is the fourth-term Member of Parliament from Godda Lok Sabha Constituency in Jharkhand.

He said this on Sunday in response to a post by Quraishi on X. Quraishi wrote on his X handle on April 17 that the Waqf Act is an evil plan of the government, which will be duly treated by the Supreme Court. "Wakf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister / evil plan of the govt to grab Muslim lands. I’m sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous propaganda machine has done its job well," he said. Reacting to this post, Dubey presented an example of this village, which was burnt down by Bakhtiar Khilji in 1189. ‘Supreme Court Going Beyond Its Limits; Responsible for Inciting Religious Wars in Country’: BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey (Watch Video).

"Prophet Muhammad's Islam came to India in 712, before that this land belonged to Hindus or tribals, Jains or Buddhists associated with that faith. My village Vikramshila was burnt by Bakhtiar Khilji in 1189. Vikramshila University gave the world its first vice chancellor in the form of Atish Dipankar," Dubey wrote on his X handle. Dubey pointed fingers at the former CEC, alleging that there was wrongdoing during Quraishi's tenure.

The BJP MP wrote on X, "You were not an election commissioner, you were a Muslim commissioner. The maximum number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters in Jharkhand's Santhalpargana during your tenure." Dubey called upon the people to get united and not let divisions rule. He said Pakistan was created by dividing India, and there will not be another partition. "Unite this country, read history, Pakistan was created by dividing it, there will be no partition now?" he said. ‘Nothing To Do With Comments of Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma’: BJP Rejects Its MPs Criticism of Supreme Court, JP Nadda Says ‘Party Respects Courts’.



आप चुनाव आयुक्त नहीं,मुस्लिम आयुक्त थे,झारखंड के संथालपरगना में बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठिया को वोटर सबसे ज़्यादा आपके कार्यकाल में ही बनाया गया ।पैगंबर मुहम्मद साहब का इस्लाम भारत में 712 में आया,उसके पहले तो यह ज़मीन हिंदुओं की या उस आस्था से जुड़ी आदिवासी,जैन या बौद्ध धर्मावलंबी की… https://t.co/yf8uBjmoYN — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) April 20, 2025

Dubey's remarks came soon after he criticised the judiciary amid ongoing hearings on the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. He remarked that if the Supreme Court wants to make laws, then there is no need for Parliament in the country. The BJP, however, has distanced itself from the remarks made by Dubey regarding the judiciary and the Chief Justice of India. The party clarified that these statements were “personal opinions” and do not reflect the BJP's stance.

