New Delhi, March 27: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively. Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the parliamentary elections. 'Someone Who Had Access..': Supriya Srinate Clarifies After Controversy Over Objectionable Comment on Kangana Ranaut

Their remarks were "undignified and in bad taste", the Election Commission (EC) said. The poll panel said that prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering. Dilip Ghosh Apologises for Comments on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee After BJP's Show-Cause Notice

The two have been asked to respond to the show-cause notices by March 29 evening.